Region man faces murder charge in expressway shooting
alert urgent

  • Updated
A 21-year-old Gary man is accused of fatally shooting another man on Interstate 57 in early July and was later arrested in Tennessee.

Angelo Baldwin faces a first degree murder charge in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Chicago man on I-57 on July 1.

Illinois State Police officers were notified at 1:13 a.m. of a reported expressway shooting on southbound I-57 near Wentworth Avenue and learned the victim had been transported to an area hospital.

The Chicago man died from his injuries. He was transported by a 27-year-old female passenger from North Carolina, police said.

Police learned Baldwin and the victim were involved in a crash near Wentworth. Both vehicles pulled over to the side of the road and the victim exited his vehicle to speak to Baldwin. After a brief encounter with Baldwin, he returned to the driver's seat of his vehicle. Baldwin is accused of following him, producing a weapon and firing. Baldwin then fled the scene, police said.

A warrant for Baldwin's arrest was approved July 2 after an investigation. Baldwin was located and arrested during a traffic stop in Jackson, Tennessee later that day, police said.

Baldwin was extradited Friday to Cook County Jail pending a bond court hearing. On Saturday Baldwin was ordered to remain in jail without bond.

