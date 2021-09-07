Region man fatally shot in Chicago, police say

CHICAGO — A Region man died after he was shot in the head in Chicago this past weekend.
Peter Lee Jackson Jr., 20, of Hammond, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting at 3:38 p.m. Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. His death was ruled as a homicide.
Officers responded at 4:15 p.m. Sunday to the 7800 block of South Clyde Avenue, the Chicago Police Department said. Police found a man with a gunshot wound in his head.
Police reported that after the victim entered into his vehicle, a suspect also entered into his vehicle and shot him in the head.
Chicago authorities are searching for a suspect and detectives are continuing the investigation.