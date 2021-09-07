 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Region man fatally shot in Chicago, police say
urgent

Region man fatally shot in Chicago, police say

Chicago Police stock PHOTO

Chicago police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Hammond man in the city. 

 Nam Y. Huh, file, AP

CHICAGO — A Region man died after he was shot in the head in Chicago this past weekend. 

Peter Lee Jackson Jr., 20, of Hammond, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting at 3:38 p.m. Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. His death was ruled as a homicide. 

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

Officers responded at 4:15 p.m. Sunday to the 7800 block of South Clyde Avenue, the Chicago Police Department said. Police found a man with a gunshot wound in his head. 

Police reported that after the victim entered into his vehicle, a suspect also entered into his vehicle and shot him in the head. 

Chicago authorities are searching for a suspect and detectives are continuing the investigation. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NJ's largest dairy farm almost destroyed in storm

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts