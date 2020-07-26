Region man fired gun at motorist in road rage incident, authorities allege

THORNTON TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old Merrillville man is accused of firing a gun at a motorist during a road rage incident on Tuesday along Interstate 80 near Illinois Route 394.
Illinois State Police received a call from a driver around 9:30 a.m. stating his vehicle was shot at while traveling westbound on I-80. The driver, who was the sole occupant, said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.
The motorist provided ISP identifying information for the suspect and his vehicle.
After investigation, ISP's Division of Criminal Investigations arrested Mark A. Rogers and charged him with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a felony. Rogers was taken into custody on Friday without incident, police said.
Rogers is being held on a $10,000 surety bond in Cook County Jail, police said.
He was booked on Saturday and has his next court appearance scheduled for Tuesday, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
