Region man found guilty following two-day trial, courts say

HAMMOND — Following a two-day trial, a Region man has been found guilty in a firearms case.

Milton L. Harvey Jr., 42, Gary, was found guilty being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

The incident under investigation happened in August of 2016, with Gary Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives collaborating on the case.

Harvey’s sentencing date is still to be announced, with his sentencing being determined by the district court judge.

Individuals with information on crimes can leave an anonymous tip by calling 866-CRIME-GP.

