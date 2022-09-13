Region man given 20 years for producing, possessing child porn, feds say

HAMMOND — A 48-year-old Dyer man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to possessing and producing child pornography, according to United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Ronald Ortega will serve five years on supervised release following his prison term.

"According to documents in the case, Ortega produced child pornography with two separate victims," Johnson said. "He also possessed child pornography of children, including victims that were under the age of 12."

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Dyer Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Emily A. Morgan.

Ortega was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Jon E. DeGuilio.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit projectsafechildhood.gov.