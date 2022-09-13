 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Region man given 20 years for producing, possessing child porn, feds say

  • Updated
  • 0
federal courthouse hammond stock

A 48-year-old Dyer man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to possessing and producing child pornography, according to United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

 File photo

HAMMOND — A 48-year-old Dyer man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to possessing and producing child pornography, according to United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

Ronald Ortega will serve five years on supervised release following his prison term.

"According to documents in the case, Ortega produced child pornography with two separate victims," Johnson said. "He also possessed child pornography of children, including victims that were under the age of 12."

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Dyer Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Emily A. Morgan.

Ortega was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Jon E. DeGuilio.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse.

People are also reading…

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit projectsafechildhood.gov.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This cool blue mineral was found in the heat of a volcano

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts