LAPORTE — A 30-year-old LaPorte man was found guilty of dealing drugs that resulted in the death of another person three years ago, the Michigan City Police Department reported.

Devante King, who was also found guilty on two additional felony counts of dealing in a narcotic drug, faces up to 50 years behind bars in the heroin and fentanyl overdose death of 26-year-old Anthony Comeno and up to 12 years for the dealing counts, police said.

"The close partnership between the (LaPorte County) Drug Task Force and the prosecutor’s office, alongside the devotion of the investigators and prosecutors assigned to this case, was the catalyst to the successful prosecution of Mr. King," LaPorte County Prosecutor Sean Fagan and LaPorte County Drug Task Force Cmdr. Sgt. Kyle Shiparski said in a statement.

"Both offices will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute those individuals who deal deadly drugs within this community," they said.

The verdict came Friday after a five-day trial.

King built a business rooted in the sale and distribution of narcotics, which resulted in his arrest April 28, 2020, police said.

The county drug task force asks anyone with information about criminal activity to contact it at 219-873-1488 or through social media.

