LAPORTE — A 30-year-old LaPorte man was found guilty of dealing drugs that resulted in the death of another person three years ago, the Michigan City Police Department reported.
Devante King, who was also found guilty on two additional felony counts of dealing in a narcotic drug, faces up to 50 years behind bars in the heroin and fentanyl overdose death of 26-year-old Anthony Comeno and up to 12 years for the dealing counts, police said.
"The close partnership between the (LaPorte County) Drug Task Force and the prosecutor’s office, alongside the devotion of the investigators and prosecutors assigned to this case, was the catalyst to the successful prosecution of Mr. King," LaPorte County Prosecutor Sean Fagan and LaPorte County Drug Task Force Cmdr. Sgt. Kyle Shiparski said in a statement.
"Both offices will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute those individuals who deal deadly drugs within this community," they said.
The verdict came Friday after a five-day trial.
King built a business rooted in the sale and distribution of narcotics, which resulted in his arrest April 28, 2020, police said.
The county drug task force asks anyone with information about criminal activity to contact it at 219-873-1488 or through social media.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Jessica Meadows
Arrest Date: Feb. 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Identity Deception Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Wendell Barnes Jr.
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 41
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Darrell Moore
Arrest Date: Feb. 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 37
Residence: Roseville, MN
Isaac Butler
Arrest Date: Feb. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Strangulation; Domestic Battery Class: Felonies Age: 43
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Hunter Heeg
Arrest Date: Feb. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 21
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Keela Woodrick
Arrest Date: Feb. 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte, IN
William Hemig
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender Class: Felony Age: 40
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Curtis Adams
Arrest Date: Feb. 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Child Molesting; Child Seduction Class: Felonies Age: 45
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Daveon Troutman
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City, IN Offense Description: Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury; Felon Carrying a Handgun Class: Felonies Age: 21
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Brooklynn Plunk
Arrest Date: Feb. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: Las Vegas, NV
Nicholas Williams
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: Transportation Agency Offense Description: Escape; Auto Theft Class: Felonies Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City, IN
James Mullins
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: Westville Police Department Offense Description: Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator; OWI Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 44
Residence: Hobart, IN
Anthony Ortiz
Arrest Date: Feb. 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: Westville, IN
Davontay Griffin
Arrest Date: Feb. 22, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Theft of a Firearm Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: Grand Rapids, MI
Joshua Mohamed
Arrest Date: Feb. 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Attempted murder; Criminal Recklessness Class: Felonies Age: 46
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Corbin Perkins
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Sonny Taylor
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Auto Theft; Resisting Law Enforcement; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 22
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Daniel Keeling
Arrest Date: Feb. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Escape; Battery With Bodily Injury Class: Felonies Age: 32
Residence: LaPorte, IN
James Miller III
Arrest Date: Feb. 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: Porter, IN
Wilma Rios
Arrest Date: Feb. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 41
Residence: North Liberty, IN
Jared Higgenbothem
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury Class: Felony Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Michelle Flores
Arrest Date: Feb. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Antonio Avila
Arrest Date: Feb. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 22
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Christopher Rodriquez
Arrest Date: Feb. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon; Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: Rensselaer, IN
Brian Young Jr.
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Robbery; Felon Carrying a Handgun Class: Felonies Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Ronnie Gentry Jr.
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 44
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Gregory James
Arrest Date: Feb. 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 48
Residence: New Buffalo, MI
Joseph Kaminski
Arrest Date: Feb. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 36
Residence: Michigan City, IN
