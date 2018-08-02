MICHIGAN CITY — A 67-year-old local man was killed early Thursday when his Honda Accord was struck at the railroad crossing on Tryon Road by an Amtrak train traveling 59 miles per hour, according to police.
"Upon their arrival officers located a severely damaged passenger vehicle embedded against the front end of an Amtrak train approximately 500 yards from the impact on the tracks," said Michigan City Police Sgt. Chris Yagelski.
The driver, whose identity is being withheld until notification of his family, was the sole occupant of the car, police said.
The man was driving eastbound on Tryon Road when for unknown reasons he crossed the railroad crossing and was struck by the westbound train, Yagelski said. None of the 198 passengers or four crew members on the train were injured.
Police were dispatched to the site at 7:26 a.m.
The involvement of drugs or alcohol cannot be ruled out pending further investigation, police said.
The Michigan City Bus Department took some passengers to the South Shore Station to obtain travel into Chicago and others chose their own method of transportation, Yagelski said. Buses were also brought in by Amtrak to take passengers to Chicago.
Michigan City Police Department Traffic Division Commander Lt. Jeff Loniewski is investigating.