Region man living in woods nabbed on child porn charges, police say

LAPORTE — Following the arrest of a 45-year-old man earlier this year on a felony intimidation charge, county police said they pursued additional information and took him into custody again Thursday morning on two felony counts of possessing child pornography.

Fugitive Apprehension Street Team Sgt. Brett Swanson located the accused, Victor Badillo, living in a wooded area in rural Coolspring Township, LaPorte County police said.

He was taken to the LaPorte County jail and was being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond.

Badillo had been arrested on the intimidation charge June 9 in connection with an alleged incident the month before, according to police. He bonded out of jail July 19 and police pursued additional information that led to Thursday's arrest.

LaPorte County Sheriff Capt. Andrew Hahn and Indiana State Police assisted in the case.