Region man nabbed after chase from Porter to Lake County, and causing crash, police say

A 21-year-old Crown Point man faces several charges after allegedly leading police on high speed vehicle chase from Porter County to Lake County, causing a crash and then attempting to flee on foot, according to Indiana State Police.

A trooper said he attempted to pull over a red Chevrolet Camaro shortly before 5 p.m. Friday after seeing the vehicle weaving in and out of traffic in an aggressive manner along westbound Intestate 94 near the Portage exit.

The driver, later identified as Marcellous Thomas Woods Jr., fled on the shoulder of the highway and then lost control of his vehicle west of Ripley Street, striking a guardrail and another vehicle, police said.

Woods drove off again, dragging the rear bumper of his vehicle, police said. While an officer remained to provide medical care to the occupants of the struck vehicle, other officers continued the pursuit.

Woods exited the highway on northbound Broadway in Gary and then fled on foot from the area of 11th Avenue, police said.

A trooper pursued on foot through several yards and alleys, and made several failed attempts to convince Woods to stop, according to police.

Police said they used a stun gun to stop Woods and take him into custody.

Woods was cleared medically before being taken to the Porter County jail on a preliminary felony count of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an injury crash, operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license and reckless driving, police said.

The three occupants of the struck vehicle were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

State police were assisted by officers from Gary and Lake County and firefighters from Lake Station and Gary.