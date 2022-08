Region man nabbed with child porn faces charges, police say

WINFIELD — A 21-year-old Cedar Lake man was taken into custody this week on child pornography charges following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police said.

Seth Zaluckyj was picked up Monday on a warrant served to an undisclosed address on Havenwood Pass, Winfield police said.

The department worked on the case alongside state police as part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

"This warrant service was the result of an extensive investigation conducted by an ICAC Investigator from the Winfield Police Department," according to a news release.

Zaluckyj was taken to the Lake County Jail and faces two felony counts of possessing child pornography, police said.