Region man nabbed with unregistered machine gun sent to prison, feds say

HAMMOND — A 21-year-old Gary man was sentenced 18 months in prison, followed by a year of supervised release after pleading guilty to possessing an unregistered machine gun, United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said.

Daiquan McClinton was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio.

It was during a traffic stop in March in Gary that McClinton was found with a loaded pistol with a machine gun conversion device attached to it, federal officials said. The device made the gun capable of firing multiple shots with a single pull of the trigger.

"The firearm was not registered to him in the National Firearm Registration and Transfer record, making his possession of it illegal," DeGuilio said.

"This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Indiana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Task Force; and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department," he said. "This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin F. Wolff."

