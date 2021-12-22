Region man off to prison 9 years after wife shot dead, judge rules

Massa said involuntary manslaughter was a factually included lesser offense throughout Larkin's trial because the charging document alleged Larkin knowingly or intentionally killed his wife with a handgun, and Massa said shooting a person can be classified as a battery.

The high court justices also rejected Larkin's claim of not receiving fair notice of the involuntary manslaughter charge because they held both types of manslaughter were based on the same means: the handgun.

According to court records, Stacey Larkin, 41, was shot twice in her bedroom while struggling with John Larkin over a defective gun that DNA evidence showed Stacey Larkin removed from a bedroom safe.

John Larkin claimed the gun discharged the first time when Stacey ran at him and they fell. She reportedly then jumped up, grabbed his head and scratched his face. He pushed her away, and the gun discharged a second time as he fell on her, court records state.

Larkin argued he did not knowingly shoot Stacy, it was an accident, and a person in Indiana has a right to use deadly force if he believes the force is necessary to prevent serious bodily injury to himself or another person.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.