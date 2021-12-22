Region man off to prison 9 years after wife shot dead, judge rules

MICHIGAN CITY — Nine years after his wife was shot during a struggle with him, Long Beach resident John Larkin is headed to prison.
Senior Judge David Chidester denied Larkin's request Tuesday to remain out on bond while he continues challenging his conviction, court records show.
Chidester, who was filling in at the LaPorte County courtroom, ordered Larkin to turn himself in by noon Feb. 1 at the LaPorte County Jail.
Larkin was sentenced to serve two years after being found guilty in 2019 of involuntary manslaughter in the Dec. 11, 2012, shooting death of Stacey Larkin.
In a 4-1 decision in September, the Indiana Supreme Court overruled the acquittal issued Nov. 9, 2020, by the Indiana Court of Appeals and restored the original guilty verdict against Larkin, including his yet to be served two-year prison sentence.
Justice Mark Massa, writing for the Supreme Court, concluded it was acceptable for Special Judge Roger Bradford to permit the LaPorte County prosecutor to add a charge of involuntary manslaughter immediately prior to closing arguments, even though Larkin's entire 2019 trial was focused on a charge of voluntary manslaughter.
Under Indiana law, voluntary manslaughter is knowingly or intentionally killing another person while under "sudden heat," or an instant burst of rage or anger, while involuntary manslaughter means killing a person while committing battery, which by statute is knowingly or intentionally touching another person in a rude, insolent or angry manner.
Massa said involuntary manslaughter was a factually included lesser offense throughout Larkin's trial because the charging document alleged Larkin knowingly or intentionally killed his wife with a handgun, and Massa said shooting a person can be classified as a battery.
The high court justices also rejected Larkin's claim of not receiving fair notice of the involuntary manslaughter charge because they held both types of manslaughter were based on the same means: the handgun.
According to court records, Stacey Larkin, 41, was shot twice in her bedroom while struggling with John Larkin over a defective gun that DNA evidence showed Stacey Larkin removed from a bedroom safe.
John Larkin claimed the gun discharged the first time when Stacey ran at him and they fell. She reportedly then jumped up, grabbed his head and scratched his face. He pushed her away, and the gun discharged a second time as he fell on her, court records state.
Larkin argued he did not knowingly shoot Stacy, it was an accident, and a person in Indiana has a right to use deadly force if he believes the force is necessary to prevent serious bodily injury to himself or another person.