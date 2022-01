Region man pleads guilty to gun running charges

HAMMOND — An East Chicago man pleaded guilty Thursday to federal gun running charges.

Terrence McCray, 22, appeared Thursday afternoon before U.S. District Magistrate Judge John E. Martin to admit his guilty to arranging the illicit purchase of several guns in 2019 from Indiana firearms dealers.

A federal grand jury indicted McCray last summer on 21 counts alleging he conspired with co-conspirators to pose as legitimate firearms purchasers and lie on federal paperwork to conceal that he was buying guns on behalf of others.

The plea agreement states McCray arranged the purchase of firearms on five dates in late December 2019 from Westforth Sports in unincorporated Calumet Township, Cabela’s in Hammond and a gun show at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.

The case had been set for a jury trial to take place the week of Feb. 7 until McCray signed a plea agreement earlier this month in which he would give up his right to trial in return for the U.S. attorney’s office recommending he receive leniency at sentencing.

The plea agreement states McCray’s illegal actions involved between eight and 24 firearms.

The indictment alleges McCray’s employed "straw buyers" who lied on federal paperwork they filled out to circumvent federal laws designed to keep guns out of the hands of violent criminals.

They falsely completed ATF 4473 forms, which require the name, address, date of birth, a copy of their government-issued photo IDs of the true gun purchaser as well as a short affidavit stating the purchasers are legally eligible to purchase firearms.

Lying on the form 4473 is a felony punishable by up to five years imprisonment

Federal and Illinois officials have long criticized Indiana for being a source of firearms used in crimes in the Chicago area.

