Region man raped woman he drove home from party, jury finds

An East Chicago man was found guilty of raping a female acquaintance he gave a ride home to in Whiting in 2018.

Luciano Galvan, 23, was found guilty of rape, a level 3 felony, according to a news release from Lake County prosecutor's office.

The victim called 911 on Sept. 9, 2018, telling police she had been at a house party with friends earlier that night and ended up drinking "to the point of not being able to stand or walk," according to court records. She told police Galvan drove her back to her apartment, where she awoke to find herself naked from the waist down, according to a probable cause affidavit.

He initially denied any wrongdoing when confronted, but called the victim back and admitted to raping her while she was passed out, according to the affidavit. He admitted to police he knew why they came to his home but declined to speak to them without an attorney present, court records said.

Investigators later found text messages he sent to friends afterward that said, "I'm sorry guys. I'm like crying right now and my hands are shaking. I feel worthless," according to the affidavit.

Lake County Superior Court Criminal Division Judge Salvador Vasquez will preside over a sentencing at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 12.