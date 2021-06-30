Region man sentenced to death loses ineffective counsel claim at Indiana Supreme Court

A Gary man sentenced to death for murdering his wife and two stepchildren in 2007 has exhausted his state court options for overturning his conviction and death sentence, and must now seek relief in federal court if he is to stay alive.

On Wednesday, the Indiana Supreme Court unanimously rejected a petition for post-conviction relief filed by Kevin Isom, 55, who claimed his lawyers failed to properly represent him both during his trial at the Lake Superior Court and in his direct appeal to the Indiana Supreme Court.

In a 46-page ruling, Justice Geoffrey Slaughter, a Crown Point native, scrutinized each and every instance where Isom alleged ineffective assistance of counsel, including jury selection, jury instruction, sentencing, and competency, among others.

Ultimately, Slaughter and the state's high court agreed with Lake Superior Judge Samuel Cappas that there was no basis to grant Isom relief on his post-conviction claims.

Court records do not yet list an updated execution date for Isom. He currently is incarcerated at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.