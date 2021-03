Region man shoots self while cleaning gun, officials say

CHESTERTON — A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after accidentally shooting himself while cleaning a handgun, police and fire officials said.

The 39-year-old told police he was sitting at the kitchen table shortly before 1:30 p.m. and had removed the magazine from the Glock 19 9mm handgun in preparation for cleaning it when he attempted to push back the slide to dislodge it from the frame, officials said.

Remembering the trigger had to be in the open position for the slide to come off, the man told police he pulled the trigger causing the weapon to fire a round in the chamber.

The round grazed the man's forearm and then went into the kitchen table and a box containing another pistol, officials said.

When firefighters arrived, the man was standing at the kitchen sink applying pressure to the wound with a kitchen towel.

