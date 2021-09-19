Region man shot and killed in Chicago early Saturday, police say

CHICAGO — A Hammond man was shot and killed in Chicago early Saturday morning, according to information from the Chicago Police Department and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.
Just before 4 a.m., Royal Shorts, 33, was standing next to his vehicle on the 800 block of North Orleans Street on the Near North Side when someone in a blue SUV fired several shots at him, police said. The person firing was not identified and fled the scene.
Shorts sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.