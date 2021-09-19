 Skip to main content
Region man shot and killed in Chicago early Saturday, police say
Region man shot and killed in Chicago early Saturday, police say

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a Hammond man in Chicago on Saturday morning. 

CHICAGO — A Hammond man was shot and killed in Chicago early Saturday morning, according to information from the Chicago Police Department and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Just before 4 a.m., Royal Shorts, 33, was standing next to his vehicle on the 800 block of North Orleans Street on the Near North Side when someone in a blue SUV fired several shots at him, police said. The person firing was not identified and fled the scene. 

Shorts sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating. 

