Region man shot to death on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO — A 39-year-old East Chicago man died after being shot in the neck on Chicago's South Side.

Anthony Lashjackson was pronounced dead at the scene about 3:20 a.m. Sunday, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Chicago police responded about 3:10 a.m. Sunday to the 7900 block of South Shore Drive, where Lashjackson was shot by an unidentified male suspect, police said.

No one had been arrested in connection with Lashjackson's death as of early Monday, police said.

Anyone with more information on the shooting is urged to contact the Area Two Detective Division at 312-747-8275.

