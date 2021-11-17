Region man takes responsibility for 2019 Hammond bank robbery

HAMMOND — A 54-year-old Gary man is pleading guilty to the armed robbery of a bank teller.

Omarr Williams appeared Wednesday morning before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio to admit he committed the holdup two years ago.

Williams and his co-defendant, Anthony Day, 51, were scheduled to stand trial next month on charges of robbery and firearms violations that carry a maximum penalty of more than 20 years imprisonment.

Williams’ federal defender, Mark Psimos, negotiated an agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office for Williams to give up his right to make the government prove its case against him before a jury in return for a more lenient sentence.

DeGuilio has scheduled Williams’ sentencing for March 2.

Williams admits in his plea agreement he took part in the Oct. 8, 2019, robbery of the First Financial Bank branch, 2705 169th St., Hammond.

Williams wore a disguise, pointed a gun at a teller, threatening her and demanding she give him all the money inside her cash drawer.

As he and Day were fleeing the bank with $4,804, Hammond and Lake County police were called to respond to the robbery.