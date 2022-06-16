Region man wanted for fatal shooting captured in rural Arkansas, police say

GARY — A man wanted for fatally shooting a 21-year-old in the head was captured in a rural Arkansas town, police said.
Rahmere Dunn was taken to the Calhoun County Jail in Arkansas where he is expected to face extradition proceedings before he is returned to Lake County to face charges, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Dunn is accused of a fatal shooting in November 2021 in Gary, police said.
On Jan. 28, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued in Lake County for Dunn, who faces a murder charge.
At 3:20 p.m. June 6, the U.S. Marshals Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force found Dunn and arrested him in Warren, Arkansas. Police found a 9mm ghost gun in his possession and he was taken to Calhoun County Jail.
Around 8:40 p.m. Nov. 12, 2021 police found Jediah Perry with a fatal gunshot wound sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the 5000 block of West Fifth Avenue in Gary.
Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit Cpl. Darryl Gordon was the lead investigator in the case.
