Region man wanted on murder, domestic battery charges nabbed at hotel, feds say

HAMMOND — A Merrillville man wanted on warrants for failure to appear in a murder case, new domestic battery charges and violation of federal probation was arrested Tuesday at a Region hotel, authorities said.

Hillard Hathaway III, 50, was taken into custody about 7 a.m. at an undisclosed Hammond hotel, the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force said.

Hathaway pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges in a Jan. 25, 2018, shooting that resulted in the death of Danny Leake, 44, at a junkyard in the 1400 block of East 49th Avenue in Gary.

Hathaway was sentenced by a federal judge in October 2020 to 18 months in prison for selling crack cocaine in February 2017. Hathaway was ordered to serve two years of supervised release after completing his time behind bars.

On April 6, Hathaway was accused of attacking a girlfriend at the Key West Inn in Hobart, causing severe injuries to her face. He has not yet entered pleas to charges linked to the allegations.

After Lake County prosecutors charged Hathaway in the domestic battery case, he failed to appear for a hearing in his murder case. Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas last week issued a bench warrant for Hathaway without bail.

It was unclear Tuesday which court — state or federal — Hathaway will be taken to face first.

