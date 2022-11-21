Region man worked around 15-year-old's curfew to illegally have sex with her, cops say

VALPARAISO — A 21-year-old Hobart man was arrested and faces a felony count after admitting to police he had been having sex with a 15-year-old girl he met this past summer, according to a newly filed charging document.

The accused, Charles Maggio, reportedly told Porter County police he met the girl through a mutual friend and knew she was 15.

He said he had picked her up numerous times from her house between July 1 and Oct. 21 and had various sexual contact with her leading up to sexual intercourse, police said.

"He stated that Victim 1 must be home by 9 p.m. curfew, so they started to go to parks closer to her home," a court document reads.

"Maggio stated that he knew what the age requirements for sexual contact with a minor are and knew he was breaking the law with Victim 1."

He is charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, records show.

Police said the girl told them she informed Maggio of her age and knew he was 21. She said she has known him since June and started getting close to him a month later.

She confirmed the sexual contact with Maggio, police said.

The alleged offenses were reported to police by the girl's father, who said he found a Tik Tok video posted by his daughter of her romantically kissing a man she identified as her boyfriend.