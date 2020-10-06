Region man wrongfully convicted of rape calls for criminal justice reform

HAMMOND — Roosevelt Glenn wants to ensure no one again has to endure the experiences he's lived through as an innocent man who served nearly two decades behind bars for a crime he didn't commit.

A Lake County jury found Glenn guilty of rape in 1993 and sentenced him to 36 years in prison. He was released in 2009 after completing his sentence with good behavior, but still was required to register as a sex offender and take classes aimed at reducing his supposed violent tendencies.

In 2016, DNA evidence conclusively showed Glenn did not commit the crime that sent him to prison and the former Region steelworker was exonerated.

Glenn has since pieced his life back together, which he credits to his family and to his faith, but he believes the system that erroneously locked him up needs to be broken apart, not least because of the racial disparities common to wrongful convictions.

The issue of race and wrongful convictions was the subject of a virtual presentation attended by more than 200 people Tuesday through Purdue University Northwest, featuring Glenn and PNW Associate Professor Nicky Jackson, who leads the university's criminal justice program.