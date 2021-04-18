 Skip to main content
Region man's body found in retention pond near Merrillville motels
Region man's body found in retention pond near Merrillville motels

MERRILLVILLE — A Gary man was found dead Saturday in a retention pond near a number of hotels, officials said.

Shaun Kowalewski, 28, of Gary, was found just before 5:50 p.m. in a pond in the 8200 block of Louisiana Street in Merrillville, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Merrillville police did not immediately release additional information or confirm whether Kowalewski is the same person who was reported missing in early March.

See a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright in the latest Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops installment.

Kowalewski's cause and manner of death were pending further investigation, a coroner's release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Matthew Paunicka at 219-769-3722, ext. 364, or email mpaunicka@merrillville.in.gov.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

