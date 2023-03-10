LAPORTE — In a move that appeared to surprise the judge, a 27-year-old LaPorte woman opted Friday to go to trial rather than plead guilty as expected for her alleged role in the 2021 torture death of her 4-year-old son, Judah Morgan.

LaPorte County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Alevizos told attorneys he thought a plea agreement would be entered on behalf of the accused, Mary Yoder, during the Friday morning status hearing.

Rather, Alevizos set a trial for Sept. 25 upon the request from what appeared to be a new defense attorney in the case. The name of the attorney was not immediately available Friday morning.

The move toward trial also surprised Knox resident Jenna Hullett, a second cousin to Judah Morgan, who raised the boy for the first several years of his life before the Indiana Department of Child Services ordered him placed with Yoder and the child's father, Alan Morgan. The boy’s deceased body was found six months later at his parent's home.

Hullett, who again wore a T-shirt that read “Judah’s Army," said while she wanted to see a guilty plea in the case to bring some resolution, she is now hoping that Yoder spends more time behind bars after being convicted by a jury.

Yoder is charged in connection with the death of Judah Morgan, whose badly battered and starved body was discovered Oct. 11, 2021, at his Hamlet home. The boy reportedly had been bound with duct tape, confined in a dark basement for days at a time, beaten and starved, officials said.

Yoder is charged with Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death, Level 5 neglect of a dependent involving cruel confinement, Level 5 felony domestic battery and two counts of Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent, court records show. She also faces misdemeanor counts of cruelty to an animal and failure to make a report.

The boy’s father, Alan Morgan, pleaded guilty to murdering the boy and was sentenced in November by Alevizos to 70 years behind bars. He recently announced his intention to appeal the sentence.

