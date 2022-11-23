 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Region motorist in distress given something to be thankful for this holiday

LaPorte County police

LaPorte County police officers change the tire of a working mom in distress, the department reported.

 Provided

LAPORTE — A local working mom has something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

While on her way to work Tuesday morning, the woman experienced a flat tire and managed to make her way to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

After parking her disabled vehicle in Sheriff John Boyd's reserved spot, the woman came across Detective Austin Howell, who took the woman the rest of her way to work, the department reported.

Howell then was joined by fellow Detective Sgt. L. Scott Boswell, who reportedly helped him change the flat tire.

"Later in the day, Detective Howell met with the female on her meal break and transported her back to her now functional vehicle," the department reported. "Little did she know, Detective Howell had gathered up some agency #merch and placed the bags of goodies inside the vehicle for her children."

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

