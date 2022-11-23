Region motorist in distress given something to be thankful for this holiday

LAPORTE — A local working mom has something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

While on her way to work Tuesday morning, the woman experienced a flat tire and managed to make her way to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

After parking her disabled vehicle in Sheriff John Boyd's reserved spot, the woman came across Detective Austin Howell, who took the woman the rest of her way to work, the department reported.

Howell then was joined by fellow Detective Sgt. L. Scott Boswell, who reportedly helped him change the flat tire.

"Later in the day, Detective Howell met with the female on her meal break and transported her back to her now functional vehicle," the department reported. "Little did she know, Detective Howell had gathered up some agency #merch and placed the bags of goodies inside the vehicle for her children."