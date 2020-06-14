Region not big on police defunding, but changes are brewing

As president of the Indiana Sheriff's Association, Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds said he was contacted by state lawmakers looking at possible reforms involving law enforcement in the wake of public outcry over the death of George Floyd and other black Americans at the hands of police.
There is interest in potentially coming up with national standards for the use of force by police, as well as preventing rogue officers from simply quitting and hopping between departments to avoid accountability for their actions, he said.
"It's all about accountability and being transparent," he said.
But Reynolds, like other law enforcement leaders and elected officials across the Region, has heard no talk locally about defunding police to address accusations of abuse. He and others were not even entirely sure what is meant by defunding.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said, "It’s necessary that the Lake County Sheriff’s Department handle its day-to-day responsibilities including, but not limited to, 911 calls, investigations and patrols.
"When you look at police agencies here in Northwest Indiana, they are constantly training," he said. "We include diversity training as well as hold officers accountable. Every profession has bad apples, but that should not reflect on law enforcement in Northwest Indiana as a whole."
Protesters across the country have called for defunding police in the wake of the May 25 death of Floyd, a black man, while in custody of Minneapolis police. Some elected officials have responded with proposals to redirect various amounts of resources and responsibilities from police departments to other areas of need.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said, "Defunding any police department covers a wide spectrum of ideas. I can’t speak to decisions on defunding other cities and towns because their leaders know their communities better than I do. If something along that spectrum makes the most sense for Gary, I will consider it."
Prince signed an executive order late last week creating a police use of force commission, which will include civic and business leaders, community activists, faith leaders and community organizations.
"I have always said public safety is my top priority," Prince said. "If that means considering new public safety models, then I am open to considering them."
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said there has been no talk in his city about defunding or reducing funds for police.
"We value a safe community with low crime and choose our priorities carefully — hiring officers with good character and giving them the tools and training they need in order to be successful in our community," he said.
"We're proud of the fact that the VPD is one of just 13 police departments in Indiana (and just 500 nationwide) to be accredited by the Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies — opening its policies to rigorous oversight and review," Murphy said.
"The VPD works consistently to strengthen community relationships through its popular Citizens Police Academy and Junior Academy, programs within the schools, and frequent opportunities for interaction, such as Coffee with a Cop and Breakfast and Badges."
Murphy said Police Chief Jeff Balon meets several times a year with residents and the city’s Human Relations Council "to review actions, department statistics and outreach efforts."
"Just last year, Chief Balon was honored for his diversity efforts by the Northwest Indiana African American Alliance Inc.," Murphy said. "So, if anything, if we had the funds in our budget, we’d like to hire additional police officers."
Similar community outreach is underway in Lake County where Martinez said, "I think it is key to have our department to partner with the community to provide school supplies, sponsor scholarships and support education in all of our communities. We also play a role in helping to keep our young people active. We plan to maintain participation in activities like this to keep strong relationships with the neighborhoods we serve."
Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor, whose police department is currently investigating an officer for inflammatory social media comments regarding race, said property tax restructuring and the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic has left his community operating on a "bare bones" budget for police services.
"The police department has been very creative in planning, networking and grant funding to ensure we have some of the best trained officers in the country," he said.
Grant funding is used to provide a victim's advocate in domestic violence cases, which helps reduce recidivism, Snedecor said.
Rather than cutting funding further for police, he would like to see federal or state grants aimed at recruitment and vetting of new officers, training and community programs to encourage police engagement with youths and neighborhoods.
"The funding in our police budget gets the job done and has driven crime down for seven straight years," Snedecor said. "Our PD operates as efficiently and lean as possible. Others may have room to trim or consolidate resources, but ours has been making the most with what we have had."
Portage Mayor Sue Lynch said there has been no talk in her city about defunding police and she would not support it anyway.
"Yes, we need more social workers and counselors in our schools, but I do not think removing the police from the schools is the answer," she said. "We need both of these entities and need to understand they serve totally different roles when it comes (to) how they interact with our students.
"I believe police need more training, and I think they would agree, we need to look at and discuss how police officer’s respond to certain situations, have ongoing discussions regarding use of excessive force and clearly define what will not be tolerated, and clearly we need to have open and honest dialogue with our citizens, which we have been working on."
Porter County Councilman Dan Whitten said as a former police officer he understands the value of law enforcement and the risks and sacrifices officers make.
"Law enforcement is not above any laws and if anything, should be held to a higher standard," he said. "As an attorney, I believe in the justice system and adhere to the Constitution. I also believe in the value of every life and recognize that this is a deep-seated societal issue which needs to be addressed. There are so many aspects to police work in order to serve the greater good, but being able to communicate with and relate to the public is essential."
Portage Police Chief Mike Candiano defended the role of police by providing a lengthy list of the various types of calls his department responded to over the last month, including assaults, thefts, vehicle crashes, overdoses, alarms and sex offenses.
"As you can see, a lot of the calls are things which could potentially involve a crime and would require an investigation," he said. "Also, a fair amount of the calls involve situations which have the potential for danger."
There is need for more funding in the area for mental health and substance abuse treatment, which would shift some of these responsibilities from police, he said.
Faced with the same addiction, mental health and social service needs, Martinez said he started "the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Police Assisted Recovery Initiative with a team dedicated to helping individuals with issues including drug addiction and substance abuse, domestic violence or suicide. Our goal with this program is to provide non-arrest pathways for individuals who need help."
"We are one of the few police agencies in Northwest Indiana with a program like this one, and it’s important that police continue to play a role in helping to improve outcomes for individuals within their communities," he said.
Candiano said police departments throughout the area are already running on "thin budgets."
"Decreasing funding to departments will drastically influence our ability to train, as the majority of classes cost a substantial amount money," he said. "It also affects equipment purchases, such as cameras, less-lethal devices and computers for record-keeping."
Defunding police also means lower pay, which will hurt the department's ability to attract high-quality officers, he said.
"Police agencies across the country were already dealing with a hiring pool crisis," he said. "Less and less people are interested in law enforcement jobs. The current climate and possible lack of funding will only make things worse."
There has been no talk about defunding police in LaPorte County, and the sheriff's department there did not want to comment on the proposal, according to Public Information Officer Derek Allen.
When Balon was approached for comment, the Valparaiso Police Department issued a statement saying, "The Valparaiso Police Department prides itself on being a good community partner and focuses our use of funds on community policing programs and engagement, crime prevention and police services. We continue to thank our community for their support and will continue to work toward making our community better, together."
Reynolds said his department is not only responsible for keeping residents throughout the unincorporated areas safe, but also has the job of maintaining safety and providing care at the jail and the county courthouses. The department is also active in the community in the areas of domestic abuse, senior care and safe schools.
Reynolds said he has been in law enforcement since the early 1970s and has never heard of police kneeling on a suspect's neck as was seen in the recent death of Floyd.
The sheriff's department has equipped each vehicle and officer with cameras that record exactly what happens during calls in the event that questions or accusations arise later, Reynolds said. The cameras protect not just the public, but also the officers, who support their use.
"I don't know how much more transparent you can be," Reynolds said.
