Region not big on police defunding, but changes are brewing

Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor, whose police department is currently investigating an officer for inflammatory social media comments regarding race, said property tax restructuring and the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic has left his community operating on a "bare bones" budget for police services.

"The police department has been very creative in planning, networking and grant funding to ensure we have some of the best trained officers in the country," he said.

Grant funding is used to provide a victim's advocate in domestic violence cases, which helps reduce recidivism, Snedecor said.

Rather than cutting funding further for police, he would like to see federal or state grants aimed at recruitment and vetting of new officers, training and community programs to encourage police engagement with youths and neighborhoods.

"The funding in our police budget gets the job done and has driven crime down for seven straight years," Snedecor said. "Our PD operates as efficiently and lean as possible. Others may have room to trim or consolidate resources, but ours has been making the most with what we have had."

Portage Mayor Sue Lynch said there has been no talk in her city about defunding police and she would not support it anyway.