Region officer nabbed smuggling drugs, phone into county jail, police say

RENSSELAER — A 29-year-old correctional officer faces two felony counts on allegations of smuggling a cell phone and illegal drugs into the Jasper County jail and providing them to a specific inmate, according to the sheriff's department.

The department said it became aware Thursday of the alleged smuggling and traced it back to officer Shaun Zavoral of Wheatfield.

Zavoral was taken into custody and faces charges of dealing in methamphetamine and trafficking with an inmate, police said.

"Some of the illegal drugs and the cellular telephone were recovered when a 'shake down' was completed of the suspected pods," the sheriff's department said.

Police said they are investigating and have brought in outside help to search the cell phone that was recovered.

"Correctional Officer Shaun Zavoral had been a member of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for just a little over 2 months and has since been terminated," the department said.