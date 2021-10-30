Region official appears in horror reboot set in Chicago, where real horror bleeds into cinema scares

“Being on set in Chicago felt very natural, as if I was truly where I was meant to be,” Jones said. “Knowing that the project would appear in theaters just added a whole new level of excitement. I can’t say enough about director Nia DaCosta. She attended my audition and was with me on set on the day of filming. She was so approachable and really took the time to make sure each actor vibed with the direction of the film. She does a wonderful job of communicating her vision. I also developed a much deeper appreciation for the crew. Seeing the finished product showed me a lot about how much work the crew does to make everything look so real and to make each scene roll smoothly into the next. Hair, makeup and wardrobe experts were so meticulous in helping to make sure each actor fit perfectly into the story. This is an experience I will never forget.”