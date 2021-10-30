Region official appears in horror reboot set in Chicago, where real horror bleeds into cinema scares

CROWN POINT — Fantasy and reality have mixed for one Regionite, who found herself reporting live on the scene of a nightmare that once haunted her growing up.
A Region public information officer made her debut on the big screen in the 2021 remake of "Candyman," spotlighting Chicago's very own supernatural serial killer.
Pam Jones, public information officer for the Lake County Sheriff's Department, can be seen reporting from the scene of a double-murder in the West Loop as a TV news reporter named Devlin Sharpe in the film, which was released on Aug. 27.
“This was an incredible experience, partly because many of us who grew up in Chicagoland heard urban legends like Candyman and were terrified of them,” Jones said. “I can remember going to sleepovers or listening to scary stories at my friends’ houses this time of year. We always gathered at a bathroom mirror and dared each other to repeat ‘Candyman’ or ‘Bloody Mary’ or something. I have to confess, after I landed the role, I had to read the script in sections because I was so disturbed by it.”
This appearance is the latest among Jones' experience in acting in film and commercials, which includes "Chicago PD," "Empire," "For My Man," "Home for the Weekend," "Electric Dreams," "Easy," "Unstoppable," and "Utopia.” This debut in horror marked Jones’ first role on the big screen.
Jones worked on the set in September 2019, and the crew filmed in spots throughout Chicago such as Marina City, the Chicago River, Wacker Drive and the old Cabrini Green housing projects site.
Jones easily jumped into the role, with her career as an actual news reporter in the Chicago area spanning about 20 years, in which she said she was typically tasked with covering “murder and mayhem.”
“Being on set in Chicago felt very natural, as if I was truly where I was meant to be,” Jones said. “Knowing that the project would appear in theaters just added a whole new level of excitement. I can’t say enough about director Nia DaCosta. She attended my audition and was with me on set on the day of filming. She was so approachable and really took the time to make sure each actor vibed with the direction of the film. She does a wonderful job of communicating her vision. I also developed a much deeper appreciation for the crew. Seeing the finished product showed me a lot about how much work the crew does to make everything look so real and to make each scene roll smoothly into the next. Hair, makeup and wardrobe experts were so meticulous in helping to make sure each actor fit perfectly into the story. This is an experience I will never forget.”
Since the film’s release, Jones’ friends have told her they jumped from their theater seats and shouted, “I know her,” upon seeing her broadcasting in the horror movie.
“People have been so kind. I was only in about 10 seconds of the film, but everyone who has contacted me seems almost as excited as I am,” Jones said. “I thank the manager of the Northwest Indiana theater where I saw the movie for hooking me up with a movie poster. I will always cherish it.”
The original "Candyman" was released in October 1992, establishing Chicago's skyline and urban sprawl as a backdrop for horror — featuring overhead shots of its highways, the University of Illinois — Chicago campus and most prominently the Near North Side Cabrini-Green neighborhood.
Like its predecessor, Jordan Peele's "Candyman" takes place at the sight of the Cabrini-Green complex. Peele, an actor and director whose films include "Get Out" and "Us", wrote the screenplay. While the 1992 movie features the massive public housing project, which at one time housed 15,000 people, the remake shows the aftermath of the building's demolition 10 years after the last tower was torn down.
The Cabrini-Green homes were built starting in the 1940's and contained 3,600 public housing units. The remaining sections of the public housing complex came down in 2011, however, the Cabrini Rowhouses still stand as the only remaining parcels of the development with 140 units in the 900 block of North Hudson Avenue, according to the Chicago Housing Authority.
Aside from cinema scares, the area holds an ominous reputation in reality with one of its original nicknames being "Little Hell," due to the fire and smoke emitted from nearby gas works, according to Living History of Illinois and Chicago, a historic preservation organization. The neighborhood was comprised of Italian and Swedish communities in its early days, historians wrote.
Between the 1880's and 1930, the heart of the "Little Hell" neighborhood was known as "Death Corner," which was the scene of more than 100 unsolved murders and lies today at the intersection of West Oak Street and Cleveland Avenue. In the early 1920's the area was the scene of prohibition-era mobster shootouts and there was a rate of 30 murders per year in the neighborhood.
Decades later, the Cabrini Green housing project would be built over the grounds of "Little Hell."
While the original complex started off as 55 two and three-story apartment buildings, massive superblock apartment buildings were added to the site in the 1950s and 1960s, which were poorly built and difficult to maintain, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.
This was an element in the movie, where the poorly-constructed adjoining walls made bathroom mirrors an entry point for Candyman and other unsavory characters.
Years before the original film's release, a similar crime was reported in Chicago. According to an article from the Chicago Reader, in 1987 burglars entered through a bathroom mirror in another Chicago Housing Authority project on the Near South Side called Grace Abbott Homes. Once inside the residence, police found a woman shot to death in her ransacked apartment.
The Cabrini-Green complex was the sight of high-profile murders, including the homicides of two police officers in 1970 by a sniper shooter on the building's roof.
On Oct. 13, 1992, a 7-year-old resident named Dantrell Davis was fatally shot by a sniper as he walked with his mother to school, which was across the street from their residence in the Cabrini-Green housing project, according to an article from NBC Chicago.
As a reporter, Jones has reported from the area and has heard firsthand from residents on life in the housing complex.
“I did cover a few stories at Cabrini-Green and in the surrounding area,” Jones said. “I remember interviewing people who grew up there about some of the struggles they faced and also about the sense of community they had and eventually lost.”
In the original "Candyman," a graduate student researching local superstitions and urban legends learns about Candyman, a murderous entity with a hook for a hand. When the student learns her upscale-looking condominium was originally part of Cabrini-Green housing, it is only a matter of time before she comes face-to-face with Candyman.
Peele's movie takes place 10 years after the last of the Cabrini-Green towers were torn down and gentrification has taken a firm hold on the area. An artist and gallery director move in to a luxury loft condo at the site, where they learn of the legend of Candyman. As the artist becomes more enamored with the legend, it begins to come to life.
Reflecting the racial and gentrification themes of the story, the 2021 film's website includes a social impact initiative page. Here, round table discussions about the impact of black horror and an official educational curriculum to accompany the movie can be found. Black art and student artists whose work is seen in the film are also featured.
Jones said she appreciates how the film invokes more than just scares but explores the horrors rooted in reality.
“I am extremely proud to have had the opportunity to be a part of Candyman 2021,” Jones said. “I really love how the film tells a story of social injustice, which kind of elevates the genre of a traditional slasher film. Perhaps this film has paved the way for a whole new kind of horror movie with its artistry and undertones. This is a film that really makes you think on a lot of levels, from the diversity of the cast to the audience. It’s a film you really have to pay attention to for each frame because the second you look away, you’ll miss something crucial to the development of the story. The horror scenes weren’t overdone. Just enough to really gross me out. It tripped all my scary movie triggers. It’s definitely a psychological horror thriller, in my opinion.”
With that, the legacy of Candyman continues on as alive as rumors of alligators in the sewers or ghostly hitchhikers dressed in white.
“See, these stories are modern oral folklore," a University of Illinois professor tells his class at the start of the 1992 “Candyman”. "They are the unself-conscious reflection of the fears of urban society."
Jones said she looks forward to owning her own copy of the movie. Monkeypaw Productions has just announced Candyman will be available to own on digital Nov. 2 on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray and DVD Nov. 16. .