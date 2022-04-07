Region police chief backing officers, says social media posts about injured man are false

MICHIGAN CITY — Police Chief Dion Campbell is supporting his officers in a recent arrest that attracted attention on social media.

The department said officers responded to a call Tuesday of a suspicious vehicle chasing two males on foot in the 1000 block of West 9th Street.

It was reported that one of the of individuals involved possibly had a gun, police said.

Officers located a 26-year-old Michigan City man, who matched the description given to police. The man was not forthcoming about his identity and when officers went to take him into custody, he fled on foot, police said.

Police said they used a stun gun to stop the man, at which time he fell and suffered injuries to his face.

"Due to the injuries sustained from the fall, the male was released from police custody to receive medical care," the department said.

Campbell said he responded to "non-factual accounts" being made on social media about the incident by hosting a meeting Wednesday with department members, the mayor, members of the city council and immediate family members of the man in question. The president of the Northwest Indiana Ministerial Alliance also took part and a representative of the LaPorte County NAACP was invited to attend.

Bodycam footage of the incident was viewed during the meeting, after which time Campbell gave his full support to his officers. The chief said the officers, "acted in accordance to the law and with professionalism."

No details were provided about the nature of the social media posts.

The case has been forwarded to county prosecutors with a request for an arrest warrant on charges of providing a false identity, resisting law enforcement and carrying a firearm without a permit.

