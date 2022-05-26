Region police chief rallying support for mental health efforts to address mass shootings

ST. JOHN — St. John Police Chief Steven Flores is calling on his peers in law enforcement across the Region to set aside other goals in favor of better addressing the issue of mental health, which he feels is playing a key role in mass shootings such as Tuesday's incident that left 21 dead at a Texas elementary school.

"I, quite frankly, am very tired of seeing these same tragic and possibly preventable stories making the news over and over again and I am sure all of you feel the same, but we get nothing but political lip service in the aftermath," Flores said in an email he sent to area police chiefs, sheriffs and state and federal elected officials.

"With that being said, the mental health crisis in this country is out of control," he said. "I feel as law enforcement leaders, we are obligated and need to continue to do what we can to address it."

Flores said that "red flags" are typically discovered in the wake of mass shootings that if noticed ahead of time, might have prevented the violence.

"I feel we need to fight for additional funding that will assist us with combating the mental health crisis and funding for additional technological resources that specifically seek out these perpetrators before they strike."

Democrats in Washington are responding to the Texas school massacre by reviving efforts for background-checks for gun buyers, while acknowledging Congress' rejection of such efforts in the past to curb the national epidemic of gun violence.

"If the slaughter of schoolchildren can't convince Republicans to buck the NRA (National Rifle Association), what can we do?" Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday.

Authorities say the 18-year-old gunman in Tuesday's Texas school shooting had no known criminal or mental health history.

In deciding to release his email publicly, Flores said, "Our residents here in Northwest Indiana and across the entire State of Indiana need to know that their law enforcement leaders are not taking this lightly. We need to be upfront by letting them know that we are doing everything we possibly can to prevent another horrific event such as the incident in Ulvade, Texas from happening again."

"I have instructed two of my officers who have the experience and education in mental health to begin to come up with a plan that partners law enforcement and mental health professionals to work together to make meaningful change," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

