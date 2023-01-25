Region police chiefs seek state funding to combat cross-border crime

Lake County law enforcement officials are asking the Indiana General Assembly to increase funding for new and expanded technology initiatives to better combat crime originating across the state line in Illinois.

Five Region police chiefs — Vincent Balbo, of Lake County; Steven Flores, of St. John; Greg Mance, of Griffith; Steve Scheckel, of Munster; and William Short, of Hammond — recently traveled to the Statehouse to urge approval for House Bill 1312.

The legislation, sponsored by state Reps. Hal Slager, R-Schererville; and Mike Andrade, D-Munster, authorizes the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) to award grants totaling $5 million in both the 2024 and 2025 state budget years to police agencies in communities where cross-border crime has at least doubled in the past 10 years.

Under the plan, the money could be used to acquire license plate reader (LPR) equipment, cross-state communications patches, spike or stop strips, GPS tracking equipment, video surveillance equipment or any other crime prevention tool approved by the ICJI.

"We have seen an increase, a spike, in crime from across the border, and with the new bill passed in Illinois to eliminate cash bail, there's a great concern it's only going to get worse," Slager said.

The police chiefs backed up Slager's assertions. They said they've managed to cobble together funding over the years for LPRs and similar tools but could do much more to prevent crime and hold criminals accountable if they had additional resources.

For example, Mance said Griffith in the past decade has seen a 457% increase in Illinois residents committing felonies and misdemeanors in the town — "It's been a very serious issue for us to combat."

He said the two LPRs at community entry points and surveillance cameras elsewhere in town have played a key role in solving two homicides, one bank robbery and two drive-by shootings.

"It's proven, it's effective, and used responsibly, it has been a godsend for us," Mance said.

Short said Hammond has invested more than $1 million in its Blue Net camera and LPR system since 2018, and he considers technology the top tool for fighting crime in the 21st century.

"Cross-border crime from Illinois is the number one challenge we face as a department. Our city borders the South Side of Chicago, and I can pretty much say we've got a lot of felonies from the south side of Chicago coming into our city," Short said.

Flores said his research shows that over the past three years, Lake County has seen a 185% increase in carjackings, a 139% increase in pursuits and a 17% increase in homicides — largely fueled by people from outside Indiana.

"Having the tools like the LPR camera helps us catch these individuals that are doing this," Flores said.

Scheckel said a major part of the problem is Democratic Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx frequently declining to prosecute valid arrests, and, in turn, emboldening criminals to seek new areas to victimize.

"It's not only detrimental to Indiana, it's devastated the Chicago Police Department also," Scheckel said.

The Munster chief said LPRs have significantly boosted the number of crimes solved by town detectives. But he's also interested in the cross-border radio patching options that would be eligible for funding if the measure becomes law.

"Being right on the border, it's literally one or two minutes before my units, in pursuit, are into Illinois," Scheckel said. "When you're doing over 100 mph in pursuit, you don't have a lot of time to hit a whole lot of buttons."

Balbo agreed. He said Lake County increasingly is seeing street gangs and drug trafficking organizations from Illinois perpetuating crime in Indiana, and even 75% of traffic stops now involve a firearm.

"It is a very violent environment out there. We have less resources with less officers. These technology tools allow us to work smarter," Balbo said.

The legislation is set for potential revision and approval Monday by the House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee. It then would go to the House Ways and Means Committee for an evaluation of its financial impact on the state.

Ultimately, the proposal must be endorsed by the full House and Senate to go to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

