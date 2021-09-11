 Skip to main content
Region police cracking down on drivers not registering cars in Indiana
New residents in Indiana must register their vehicles with an Indiana BMV no more than 60 days after moving. 

LAKE COUNTY — Authorities across Lake County have reportedly been cracking down on former out-of-state residents who have not registered their vehicles with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles. 

From public schools to neighborhoods, officers are sweeping through and issuing citations for those violating state law. 

New residents in Indiana must register their vehicles with an Indiana BMV no more than 60 days after moving, police said. Residents must have a current Indiana license plate on display.  

St. John Police officers have been working their way through neighborhoods searching for vehicles with out-of-state plates.

"If there are no extenuating circumstances, a resident may, at the discretion of the officer, receive a written warning and be given a short period of time to comply with the law," the St. John Police Department said. "A resident who fails to comply may face fines and a court appearance."

Hammond police, in cooperation with the School City of Hammond, have also been issuing warning citations at public schools throughout the city. Most recently, officers were at Jefferson Elementary School enforcing this law. 

With each citation, police inform residents of the law and that they must obtain an Indiana driver's license and surrender their old driver's license. 

Hammond police are also continuing to sweep apartment complexes across the city. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

