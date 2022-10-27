 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Region police find 1 dead following Thursday home burglary report

One man is dead following a report early Thursday of a burglary underway at a home in the 2000 East block of Ind. 4, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department is reporting.

LAPORTE — One man is dead following a report early Thursday of a burglary underway at a home in the 2000 East block of Ind. 4, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department is reporting.

Police said they were called to the home at 3:31 a.m.

"Moments after the arrival of the initial responding deputy, a gunshot was heard coming from the area of the residence," according to police.

"The occupants of the residence were removed, and deputies cleared the interior of the residence," the department reported. "While doing so, deputies found a male subject deceased inside."

Detectives took control of the scene and the investigation remains underway.

