Region police force breaks up vehicle crime ring it says was influenced by social media

MICHIGAN CITY — Four juveniles have been arrested in connection with a series of vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles that police say are influenced by social-media posts.

Three of the young people face nine felony counts each and double-digit misdemeanors, Michigan City police say.

Police say they have been investigating the crimes since the beginning of August. The city and other surrounding communities have experienced an increase of crimes involving vehicles, including damaged steering columns, broken windows, items taken from vehicles and stolen vehicles.

Detectives this week served search warrants and seized several items of evidence, police said.

The four juveniles taken into custody face a range of charges including theft of a firearm, theft, criminal gang activity, assisting a criminal, child in possession of firearm, intimidation, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.

"These investigations are still ongoing and if you feel that you may have been victim of a similar incident, we encourage you to contact Detective Mark Galetti at 219-874-3221 Ext. 1088 or email him at mgaletti@emichigancity.com," police said.

Police recommend combating these types of offenses by parking in well-lit areas, storing personal belonging out of view, using a steering-wheel locking device, locking vehicle doors, rolling up windows when vehicle is unattended and reporting any suspicious activity to the Michigan City Police Department.