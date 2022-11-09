Region police force lauds 2 of its own for humbly digging deep to help those in need

LAPORTE — Two officers with the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department are being lauded for going the extra mile and digging into their own pockets to help a few people in need.
Deputy Josh Smith spotted what he thought was a disabled vehicle a few weeks ago, only to learn that the driver had stopped because a $100 bill had blown out her window, the department reported.
The woman needed the money to apply toward her monthly rent payment, and Smith spent nearly a half-hour in an unsuccessful search for the bill.
At the end of Smith's shift, he withdrew $100 of his own money from a bank and gave it to the woman at her workplace.
More recently, Deputy Jon Samuelson responded to a report of a stolen vehicle and was told that two child-restraint seats were missing from it, police said.
Upon learning that the vehicle owner was having financial difficulties, Samuelson sought out a replacement seat from a friend who no longer had need for it, police said. When unable to find a second seat, he bought one for the family.
"On both occasions, Deputies Smith and Samuelson humbly performed these acts of kindness behind the scenes without others initially knowing," the department said. "Their generous actions were recently brought to the attention of the administration by fellow deputies."
The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office "publicly commends and thanks Deputies Smith and Samuelson for their commitment to serving others," police said. "Job well done, gentlemen!"
