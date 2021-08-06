Region police honored for sacrifices, selfless acts

Following the turbulent year of 2020, local police gathered to reflect on an officer lost to the pandemic and to honor those who have saved lives and served their communities.
On Wednesday local police were recognized at the District One Law Enforcement Council Award Ceremony at the Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton.
The late Sgt. Thomas Sawyer of the Hammond Police Department received the Ultimate Sacrifice Award. He died after contracting the coronavirus in the line of duty. Thomas Sawyer, who was 53, died on June 17 and is survived by his wife, Mary Sawyer, and children, Hannah and John Sawyer.
Thomas Sawyer served in the U.S. Air Force for 24 years and was stationed in Korea, Germany and completed three tours to Iraq. He also was called to assist during Hurricane Katrina in areas hit by the natural disaster.
He went on work for the Hammond Police Department for 22 years, where he wore many hats in the patrol division, community affairs division, neighborhood response team and criminal investigations division.
During Sawyer's career, he was honored with the Purple Heart Award by the Hammond Police Department after he suffered a serious injury while apprehending a subject on the street.
Three officers from the Porter County Sheriff's Department were presented with the Officer of the Year Award, including Lt. Kevin VanKley, Sgt. David Murray and Sgt. Michael Piazza.
On Sept. 10, 2020, the three men assisted Porter firefighters in a house explosion. After learning a woman and child were unaccounted for and may still be in the home, they worked to locate them.
VanKley and a bystander found the 3-year-old girl, recovering the child from the rubble.
Together, VanKley and Piazza lifted a roof corner to find a trapped woman and Murray and others could rescue her from the debris.
Two Indiana State Police troopers, Trooper Dennis Griffin and Trooper Alaa Hamed were given the Honorary Hero Award.
Exemplary Service Award recipients include Cpl. Stanko Gligic of the Crown Point Police Department; Sgt. Todd Dawes of the Griffith Police Department; Officer Zachary Bulthuis of the Hobart Police Department; and Trooper Thomas Maymi of Indiana State Police.
Five Lake County Sheriff's Department officers also were awarded Exemplary Service Award, including Detective Sgt. William Poe, Officer Timothy Anderson, Officer Nicholas Kopak, Officer Zack Norcutt, and Officer Nick Katalinic and his K-9 partner Taz.
Lt. Frank Smith, of the East Chicago Police Department; Officer Lester Chandler of the East Chicago Police Department; Officer Timothy Young of the Griffith Police Department; Cpl. Scott Shaginaw of the Hobart Police Department; Officer Jason Hayes of the Hobart Police Department; Officer Joseph Taylor of the Hobart Police Department; Officer Trevor McKinney of the Lake County Sheriff's Department and Officer Joseph Osiecki of the Whiting Police Department were honored with the Life Saving Award.
Lifetime Achievement Award Recipients include Special Agent Michael Landini of the CN Railroad Police Department; Chief David Hein of the Dyer Police Department; Detective Robin Bolde of the Gary Police Department; and Sergeant Michelle Dvorscak of the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
Officer Timothy Michels of the Dyer Police Department; Detective Sergeant James Sibley of the Griffith Police Department; Trooper Israel Rosillo of the Indiana State Police; Officer Diego Alvarez of the Schererville Police Department; Detective Christopher Goldasich of the Schererville Police Department; and Officer Jeffrey Wozniak of the Schererville Police Department were Officer Recognition Award recipients.
Special law enforcement teams were also honored for their service to Northwest Indiana.
The Hammond Civil Unrest Team, the Indiana State Police Mobile Field Force, the Lake County Crowd Control Team, the Lake County Sheriff's Aviation Unit, the District One Strike Team, the Major Crimes Task Force and Northwest Regional SWAT were recognized at the ceremony.