Region police honored for sacrifices, selfless acts

Following the turbulent year of 2020, local police gathered to reflect on an officer lost to the pandemic and to honor those who have saved lives and served their communities.

On Wednesday local police were recognized at the District One Law Enforcement Council Award Ceremony at the Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton.

The late Sgt. Thomas Sawyer of the Hammond Police Department received the Ultimate Sacrifice Award. He died after contracting the coronavirus in the line of duty. Thomas Sawyer, who was 53, died on June 17 and is survived by his wife, Mary Sawyer, and children, Hannah and John Sawyer.

Thomas Sawyer served in the U.S. Air Force for 24 years and was stationed in Korea, Germany and completed three tours to Iraq. He also was called to assist during Hurricane Katrina in areas hit by the natural disaster.

He went on work for the Hammond Police Department for 22 years, where he wore many hats in the patrol division, community affairs division, neighborhood response team and criminal investigations division.

During Sawyer's career, he was honored with the Purple Heart Award by the Hammond Police Department after he suffered a serious injury while apprehending a subject on the street.