Region police host recruitment workshop for potential future officers

GRIFFITH — In the midst of nationwide recruiting challenges, local agencies have partnered to host a one-day training workshop for potential police officer candidates.
The Prepare to Serve and Protect Workshop will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 28 in the Griffith YMCA at 1345 N. Broad St. in Griffith.
The event is a collaboration among the Griffith Police Department, Crossroads YMCA and the Indiana University Northwest's Center for Urban and Regional Excellence.
The workshop will give those interested in a career in law enforcement tips and techniques to being successful during the hiring process.
According to a study by the Association of Chiefs of Police, 78% of agencies said they experience difficulty in recruiting qualified candidates. A total of 65% of the agencies said that too few candidates were applying.
“Successfully completing the law enforcement testing and selection process is extremely challenging for most and it is something rarely achieved in the applicant’s first attempt,” said Griffith Chief of Police Greg Mance. “This workshop provides candidates the tools they need to improve their odds of getting hired and getting hired much sooner than those who don’t take advantage of this unique and extremely beneficial opportunity.”
The contents of the written exam and test-taking strategies will be covered, as well as interview preparation tips and mock group interviews. Attendees will practice for the physical agility portion and also receive tips on how to improve.
IUN faculty, local police from multiple agencies and Crossroads YMCA fitness trainers will give presentations at the event.
People from all backgrounds are invited to the workshop and female and minority candidates are strongly encouraged to attend.
Candidates need to register at online at tinyurl.com/PSPworkshop2021 and registration closes on Aug. 25. The cost to attend is $15 and a YMCA membership is not required.