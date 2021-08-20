Region police host recruitment workshop for potential future officers

GRIFFITH — In the midst of nationwide recruiting challenges, local agencies have partnered to host a one-day training workshop for potential police officer candidates.

The Prepare to Serve and Protect Workshop will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 28 in the Griffith YMCA at 1345 N. Broad St. in Griffith.

The event is a collaboration among the Griffith Police Department, Crossroads YMCA and the Indiana University Northwest's Center for Urban and Regional Excellence.

The workshop will give those interested in a career in law enforcement tips and techniques to being successful during the hiring process.

According to a study by the Association of Chiefs of Police, 78% of agencies said they experience difficulty in recruiting qualified candidates. A total of 65% of the agencies said that too few candidates were applying.