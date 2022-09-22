 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Region police investigating shooting

  • 0
police line
File

GARY — Police were responding late Thursday morning to a shooting at 22nd Avenue and Broadway, officials said.

Residents were advised to avoid the area while an investigation was ongoing.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Robber strikes Merrillville bank

Robber strikes Merrillville bank

Police officers were dispatched to a robbery at 1:37 p.m. Saturday at the Fifth-Third Bank at 8477 Broadway in Merrillville, according to police. 

Watch Now: Related Video

International arms fair held in South Korea as sales increase

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts