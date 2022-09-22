Region police investigating shooting

GARY — Police were responding late Thursday morning to a shooting at 22nd Avenue and Broadway, officials said.
Residents were advised to avoid the area while an investigation was ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
