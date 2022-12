Region police officers injured when fleeing suspect rams their vehicle, spokesman said

GARY — Two Gary police officers were injured Wednesday evening when an armed suspect leading a pursuit appeared to intentionally drive into the side of their stationary police vehicle, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The officer behind the wheel of the struck police vehicle, who is a two-year veteran of the department, sustained an injury to his left side and is in stable condition waiting for tests, Hamady said.

A passenger in the police vehicle, who is a sergeant and 25-year veteran of the department, reportedly sustained a head injury and large cut. The officer was treated and released.

Both officers were removed from the vehicle and taken to Methodist Hospital-Northlake in Gary.

Police said they were called out at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of East 21st Avenue for a disturbance involving a known person and shots being fired, Hamady said.

Officers were told the suspect was circling the area in a black Chrysler 200 and multiple shots were fired.

The vehicle was spotted in the 2000 block of Georgia Street heading southbound, Hamady said. The driver refused to stop for officers and discarded a handgun out the driver's-side door as the pursuit continued south on Martin Luther King Drive.

As the pursuit approached the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and 35th Avenue, the suspect turned the Chrysler 200 toward a stationary police vehicle that had its emergency lights activated, Hamady said. The driver then rammed the driver's side of the police vehicle, which left both vehicles disabled.

The suspect then fled the Chrysler on foot and was taken into custody by police, Hamady said.

The driver was identified by police only as a 41-year-old Gary man. He faces charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, intimidation to a public safety official, resisting law enforcement, failure to duty and reckless driving, Hamady said.

"Gary Police Department would like to thank the responding outside agencies that assisted with the pursuit and apprehension of this serious violent felon," Hamady said. "Also, to the Gary Fire Department and Methodist Northlake staff with the medical treatment to our officers."