Region police ramp up patrols ahead of 'Blackout Wednesday'

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department is ramping up enforcement beginning this week to crack down on impaired driving and to promote the use of seat belts during the busy holiday season ahead.

"Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year," the department said. "AAA is predicting 54.6 million people will be heading out for the holiday. Of those, nearly 49 million will be traveling by car, a rebound to almost pre-pandemic levels."

"This time of year is also associated with higher drinking rates, which combined with the sheer number of drivers on the road, makes it an especially dangerous time for motorists," according to police.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

The patrol saturation, which will continue through New Year's Day, is funded with grants provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

People are also reading…

"We’re not telling people they can't drink alcohol," LaPorte County police Capt. Derek Allen said. "We’re asking people to be responsible and to not drink and drive."

"The holidays shouldn’t be marked by tragedy, so don’t ruin your life or the life of someone else by getting behind the wheel impaired," he said. "You will be held accountable if you do."

Drunken driving and fatal crashes spike during the Thanksgiving holiday season, according to the NHTSA.

"This can be attributed, in part, to cultural phenomena like 'Blackout Wednesday' or 'Drinksgiving,' an event synonymous with heavy alcohol consumption," police said. "This year’s holiday also comes at a time when fatal crashes and dangerous driving are up across the state and nation."

In Indiana, 932 people died on the road last year, a 4% increase from 2020, according to police. Of those deaths, 12 occurred during the Thanksgiving holiday season, and 7 were found unbuckled at the time of the crash.

Approximately one-fourth of the state’s traffic fatalities are caused by drunk drivers, police said.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead to get home safely by designating a sober driver or by using public transportation or a ride service, Allen said.

Motorists are encouraged to call 911 if they encounter an impaired or unsafe driver on the road.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

