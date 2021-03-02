Region police recognized by Indiana Criminal Justice Institute

Region officers were among those honored for their efforts to keep drunken and impaired drivers off the roads.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute recognized 23 officers during the Indiana Drug Recognition Expert Awards Program. A drug recognition expert, or DRE, is an officer who has specialized training to identify drivers who could be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Drug recognition experts are critical to taking impaired drivers off the road,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI executive director. “Their efforts have saved countless lives, and it was an honor to recognize their service and commitment to public safety.”

Several awards were presented to officers from communities throughout the state Friday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

LaPorte County Sheriff's Department's Timothy Shortt was presented with the Drug Recognition Expert Emeritus Award.

Richard Trail, of the Jasper County Sheriff Department, was given the Longevity Award for 10 years of service.

The Indiana DRE program was created in 1988 to enhance law enforcement's targeting of drunken and impaired driving. Currently there are about 200 DRE certified officers in Indiana, according to the Indiana State Police.