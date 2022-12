Region police release photo of 2 sought in wake of $2,000 gift card theft

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville police have released a surveillance photo and are seeking the public's help in identifying two people as part of a theft investigation.

The people in question allegedly entered the CVS store at Broadway and 53rd Avenue around 11 a.m. Tuesday and began purchasing more than $2,000 in gift cards before fleeing with the cards without paying, detective Cpl. Sean Buck said.

The pair fled on foot, according to police.

Anyone with information on the identities of the two people are encouraged to contact detective Aaron Ridgway at 219-769-3722, ext. 347.

