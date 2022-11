Region police release photos in hopes of identifying person in wake of thefts

SCHERERVILLE — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying an individual in the wake of thefts at local stores in the community.

Police released a couple surveillance photos of the individual.

"The suspect was seen fleeing in what is believed to be a black Honda sedan with an unknown Indiana plate," Schererville police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officer Jordan Knight at 219-322-5000, extension 9519.

Callers may also use the department's Crime Tip Line at 219-865-4646 and remain anonymous.