Region police release photos of man sought in wake of theft

LAKE STATION — Police have released surveillance photos in hope the public can help identify a man accused of stealing items from the Walgreens store at Central Avenue and Ripley Street.

The suspect was seen entering the store around 9:30 p.m. Monday, filling up a cart and then leaving without paying, Lake Station police said.

Police hope someone will be able to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lake Station Police Detective Capt. Dan Perryman at 219-850-1353.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.