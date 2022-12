Region police release photos of woman sought in wallet thefts

HIGHLAND — Highland police are seeking the public's help in locating a woman believed responsible for a number of thefts of wallets over the past month from shoppers in the town's retail district.

The woman was identified by police as Erica Roadlander and several surveillance photos of her were released.

"Additionally, the suspect has then used credit cards from these stolen wallets to make fraudulent purchases at other nearby stores," Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak said.

"Roadlander frequents the Northwest Indiana/Chicagoland areas and has committed similar crimes in other jurisdictions," he said.

Anyone with information about Roadlander's whereabouts is encouraged to contact detective Sgt. Jason Hildenbrand or Detective Cpl. Lee Natelborg at 219-838-3184. Callers may remain anonymous.

