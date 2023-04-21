LAPORTE — LaPorte County police are seeking the public's help in locating a 51-year-old frequent flyer in the legal system.

"William M. Callahan II (51 YOA) is in trouble…again," police say. "For this go-round, his list of warrants is lengthy and rather complex."

Callahan faces felony counts of domestic battery, theft, failure to return and escape with a habitual enhancement, and a misdemeanor invasion of privacy charge.

"Clearly, Callahan's attendance record is terrible and he needs a scheduler to track all his court appointments for him," police said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Callahan is encouraged to contact the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team at 219-608-9572 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 800-342-7867.