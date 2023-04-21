LAPORTE — LaPorte County police are seeking the public's help in locating a 51-year-old frequent flyer in the legal system.
"William M. Callahan II (51 YOA) is in trouble…again," police say. "For this go-round, his list of warrants is lengthy and rather complex."
Callahan faces felony counts of domestic battery, theft, failure to return and escape with a habitual enhancement, and a misdemeanor invasion of privacy charge.
"The police searched the vehicle and recovered eight firearms, 17 magazines, and over 700 of rounds of ammunition," police said.
"Clearly, Callahan's attendance record is terrible and he needs a scheduler to track all his court appointments for him," police said.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Callahan is encouraged to contact the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team at 219-608-9572 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 800-342-7867.
Here are recent bookings into the LaPorte County Jail.