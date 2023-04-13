MICHIGAN CITY — Police are seeking tips on a shooting Tuesday in a parking lot at Washington Park that left a 23-year-old man injured.
"While specific details of this case can’t be released to protect the integrity of the investigation, it needs to be noted that this incident was not a random act of violence," Michigan City police said.
Police said they were called out shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday to the beachfront park and were told a man was being taken to the hospital by friends after being shot in the leg.
Police located the vehicle and escorted it to the hospital while other officers collected evidence at the scene. The shooting victim reportedly suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
"The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made yet," police said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact police Detective Lt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, extension 1077, or by email at
apainter@emichigancity.com.
Tips can also be provided to the department through Facebook Messenger, the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Billy Lawson
Arrest Date: April 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Auto Theft; Fraud Class: Felonies Age: 43
Residence: Hamlet, IN
Tiffany Ransom
Arrest Date: April 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Controlled Substance Class: Felonies Age: 34
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Denaya Hall
Arrest Date: April 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Child Seduction; Contributing to delinquency of minor; Intimidation Class: Felonies Age: 21
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Misael Xoca
Arrest Date: April 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery; OWI Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 24
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Kesha Kenawell
Arrest Date: April 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 44
Residence: South Bend, IN
Thomas Langford
Arrest Date: April 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 24
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Devon Walker
Arrest Date: April 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Auto Theft; Habitual Traffic Offender Class: Felonies Age: 26
Residence: Kokomo, IN
Haley Binversie
Arrest Date: April 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; OWI Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 28
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Brett Dolph
Arrest Date: April 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felony Age: 37
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jason Bailey
Arrest Date: April 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Theft; Failure to Appear; Unlawful Possession of Syringe; Identity Deception Class: Felonies Age: 36
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Brian Cooper
Arrest Date: April 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 50
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Adam Socha
Arrest Date: April 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 40
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Julian Mojica
Arrest Date: April 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jaden Salzer
Arrest Date: April 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 19
Residence: LaPorte, IN
