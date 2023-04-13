MICHIGAN CITY — Police are seeking tips on a shooting Tuesday in a parking lot at Washington Park that left a 23-year-old man injured.

"While specific details of this case can’t be released to protect the integrity of the investigation, it needs to be noted that this incident was not a random act of violence," Michigan City police said.

Police said they were called out shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday to the beachfront park and were told a man was being taken to the hospital by friends after being shot in the leg.

Police located the vehicle and escorted it to the hospital while other officers collected evidence at the scene. The shooting victim reportedly suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

"The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made yet," police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact police Detective Lt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, extension 1077, or by email at apainter@emichigancity.com.

Tips can also be provided to the department through Facebook Messenger, the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail Billy Lawson Tiffany Ransom Denaya Hall Misael Xoca Kesha Kenawell Thomas Langford Devon Walker Haley Binversie Brett Dolph Jason Bailey Brian Cooper Adam Socha Julian Mojica Jaden Salzer