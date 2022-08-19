 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Region police seek tips in wake of shooting with life-threatening injury

  • Updated
Gary crime stock

Police are seeking tips following two shootings Thursday night, including one that they say sent a person to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

 Connor Burge, file, The Times

MICHIGAN CITY — Police are seeking tips following two shootings Thursday night, including one that they say sent a person to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The first shooting was reported at 7:45 p.m. in the the area of 11th Street and Wabash Street, Michigan City police Sgt. Steve Forker said.

"Upon arriving officers spoke with witnesses and learned that vehicles had been struck by gun fire and discovered bullet-shell casings in the area," he said. "Officers spoke with witnesses, processed the scene, and collected items of evidence."

Police said they were then called out again at 9:10 p.m. Thursday to the area of Michigan Boulevard and Grace Street regarding shots fired and one person hit.

"Officers secured the scene and immediately began life-saving measures on the individual," Forker said.

The injured person was take to Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"Officers canvased the area and began to look for evidence and witnesses," police said.

Anyone with information about the shootings is encouraged to contact Michigan City police Cpl. Lendell Hood at 219-874-3221, extension 1074, or by email at lhood@emichigancity.com.

