Region police to step up patrols through holidays to combat drunken, unsafe driving

Region police are ramping up patrols for the holidays, targeting impaired and unsafe driving as a part of a statewide crackdown.

Starting Friday until Jan. 1, the Lake County Sheriff's Department and the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department will be on high alert for offenses including OWI, seat belt violations and dangerous driving.

The agencies are participating in the Safe Family Travel campaign, which is focused on reducing crashes and fatalities during the holidays, which is know for an increase in impaired driving.

The increased patrols are sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration via an Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) grant.

Last December, a total of 73 people died in crashes in Indiana and 11 of those crashes involved drunken driving. Police urged individuals to get a designated driver or make other arrangements.

“It’s important to remember that these aren’t just numbers we’re talking about,” said Robert Duckworth, ICJI traffic safety director. “These are people with loved ones whose lives were cut short due to impaired driving. Your choices behind the wheel matter, and they can have serious consequences.”

